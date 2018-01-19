© 2020 WKSU
Gov. Kasich Talks Up Columbus as a Finalist on Amazon's Top-20 List

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 19, 2018 at 12:19 AM EST
A photo of Gov. Kasich speaking at an Amazon facility.
Amazon has narrowed down its list of possible sites for its second headquarters, and Columbus is one of 20 cities nationwide that made the cut. Gov. John Kasich credits JobsOhio for helping make the city attractive to the internet retailer. 

Kasich says the state’s public-private job creation company assisted with the bids for a new Amazon headquarters in several cities, including Cleveland and Cincinnati. But only one Ohio city – Columbus – remains on the short list of 20 possible locations.

“We’ll all put our shoulders to the wheel now as a state and see what we can do to win this. I have no idea. I have no idea. I guess those cities that sent cactuses and tropical fish and all of that to them didn’t pan out.”

Columbus already has an Amazon facility nearby. The company has said this new headquarters could lead to a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
