© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

High School Students Protest Pot Legalization in Columbus

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 20, 2017 at 5:48 PM EDT
photo of drug protest in Columbus
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Cities around the state, including Akron, are considering zoning measures to control the sale of medical marijuana.

April 20th is a day widely celebrated by those in favor of legalizing marijuana. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, hundreds of high school students from around Ohio have a different message.

A sea of high school students in purple tee shirts marched down the street to the Statehouse. Delaney McQuown, a senior at Upper Sandusky High School, says the message is simple: Don’t do drugs.

“Marijuana is definitely a gateway drug and although people say it’s not a drug, it really is and it affects your brain and body in ways you don’t understand," she says.

McQuown was one of the students who won scholarships for video projects they submitted to the Drug Free Action Alliance of Ohio.

Tags

NewsDrug Free Action Alliance of Ohio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles