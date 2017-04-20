High School Students Protest Pot Legalization in Columbus

April 20th is a day widely celebrated by those in favor of legalizing marijuana. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, hundreds of high school students from around Ohio have a different message.

A sea of high school students in purple tee shirts marched down the street to the Statehouse. Delaney McQuown, a senior at Upper Sandusky High School, says the message is simple: Don’t do drugs.

“Marijuana is definitely a gateway drug and although people say it’s not a drug, it really is and it affects your brain and body in ways you don’t understand," she says.

McQuown was one of the students who won scholarships for video projects they submitted to the Drug Free Action Alliance of Ohio.