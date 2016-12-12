Lawmakers Change the Rules to Allow John Glenn's Body to Lie in Repose in the Statehouse

Astronaut, veteran and U.S. Sen. John Glenn will lie in repose at the Statehouse so mourners can honor the Ohio-born legend.

This Friday, observers can pay their respects to John Glenn in the Statehouse Rotunda. Statehouse spokesman Luke Stedke says the public is welcome to come to the Rotunda to remember the American icon.

“It’s just a way for the citizens of Ohio to pay honor and tribute to a man who has done so much for not only all Ohioans but for all Americans.”

Credit PAULA LIVELY / FLICKR / FLICKR John Glenn has been remembered as a hero.

The law allows current and former governors, statewide office holders and state lawmakers to lie in repose. Statehouse leaders voted to make an exception for Glenn. While he served four terms as a U.S. senator, Glenn never held a state-level title.

Glenn's casket will remain in the Statehouse with a U.S. Marine guard on Friday night, and then be escorted through the city to the Ohio State University campus for a ceremony Saturday afternoon.