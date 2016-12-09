Black Lives Matter Cleveland Requests More Information on Shooting by Hudson Police

The Ohio National Lawyers Guild and the Cleveland branch of Black Lives Matter are calling for a thorough investigation into the shooting death of an Emirati man by a Hudson police officer.

According to Hudson Police, Officer Ryan Doran shot and killed Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri when he fled to the woods following a car crash Sunday on the Ohio Turnpike.

Alameri was studying law at Case Western Reserve University. Officials have not said whether he was armed.

Organizer for Black Lives Matter Cleveland, Kareem Henton, is calling on law enforcement to release more information about the incident.

“All we know is ‘oh, it’s one of them middle-easterners,’ but they don’t give out any other information. If you do say whether or not there was a weapon found or involved, if you do give certain details, it helps put a person’s mind at ease.”

Henton says that the groups are also requesting more information on the officer.

Hudson police have turned over the case to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office would not provide further information to WKSU.