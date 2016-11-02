Akron Police Think They Got The Suppliers' Supplier in a $1 Million Cocaine Bust

Editors note, Thursday, November 3, 2016: Jerry J. Davis, Jr. 35, of New Franklin has been charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Police in Akron believe they have captured one of the city’s major drug dealers.

In a press conference Wednesday, Chief James Nice said that the 11.2 kilos of cocaine, enough for 20,000 doses, was seized in a traffic stop Tuesday.

It's a near record bust for the city.

“I think this is one our top guys in Akron, if not the top guy in Akron, with that amount of dope in a city the size of Akron. It’s a million dollars of dope in one guy’s car.”

The suspect’s name has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Akron police seized more than 11 kilos of cocaine this week following a traffic stop in the Kenmore neighborhood.

Nice says police don't know where the cocaine originated, but he believes it was intended to supply the Akron market.

"I think this person is supplying many dealers in Akron. This guy couldn’t be dealing 11 kilos dose-by-dose himself."

Police in a special narcotics unit spotted what they called suspicious behavior at a plaza in the Kenmore neighborhood before chasing the car through southern Akron.

After crashing his car, police says the man suffered minor injuries when he jumped off a railroad overpass.

State Highway Patrol troopers aided in the arrest.