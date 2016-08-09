Pro Football HOF Investigates Field Problems

The traditional kick off of the NFL season with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton was supposed to happen Sunday. It didn’t.

There were problems with the condition of the field. Paint used to put the logo at midfield and markings in the end zones dried to a finish that was hard and slick and judged unsafe for players. That’s why the game was called according to the Hall of Fame.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Pete Fierle, VP of Communications & Operations, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Investigation

Hall of Fame Vice President of Communications Pete Fierle adds that a comprehensive review of how the situation came to be is under way. And promises more information as it becomes available.

Refunds

Fierle also says details about ticket refunds can be accessed through the Pro Football Hall of Fame web site. The cancelation is expected to cost the Hall of Fame about $4-million in lost revenue.

Meanwhile, a report carried by the NBC Pro Football Talk website says an attorney who once filed for a class action law suit over ticket problems at Super Bowl XLV plans to pursue legal action on behalf fans seeking more compensation for the Hall of Fame Game cancelation than a ticket price refund

Stadium rebuilding

The former Fawcett stadium, now named for NFL owner Tom Benson is half-way through renovations as part of the multi-year construction of the Hall of Fame Village project. Plans call for the new stadium to be completely finished before next year’s Hall of Fame game, and to include all new turf and signage.