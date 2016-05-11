New AAA Study Finds Flaws In Laws On Marijuana and Driving

A new study by AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that it’s not possible to set blood-test thresholds for marijuana.

The findings come after six states, including Ohio, established tests for drivers suspected of marijuana impairment.

AAA's Jake Nelson says marijuana’s impairing chemical differs greatly from alcohol and needs to be treated as such.

"We can’t use the same policy approaches we use on alcohol for marijuana," Nelson said. "We have to find an alternative."

AAA suggests states switch to more comprehensive measures for determining sobriety. One of those suggestions includes the use of a system that tests for recent marijuana use combined with assessing driver behavior.