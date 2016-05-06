AAA Begins Offering Roadside Assistance for Bicycles in the Ohio Valley

AAA is now offering emergency roadside service for bicycles in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo areas.

Auto club Members can now call for assistance if they have a flat tire, broken chain, or any other bicycle problem.

Spokeswoman Cheryl Parker says AAA will send a vehicle to a stranded cyclist, pick up the bike, and give them a ride home or to a repair shop.

“With an increasing number of people riding their bikes--that’s their mode of transportation--we want to make sure that they have peace of mind as well," Parker said. "We want to help them to get to their destination safely, and if they break down they deserve the opportunity to have someone rescue them as well.”

Parker says AAA offers the service in other parts of the country already, and believes as cycling grows in popularity, it will eventually be offered nationwide.