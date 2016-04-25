Advertising On NBA Jerseys Could Mean Big Money For the Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA’s decision to allow teams to sell advertising space on jerseys could mean big money for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Crain’s Cleveland Business reports advertising on a jersey like LeBron James’ could be worth more than a million dollars. That high-dollar value isn’t confined to King James.

Jim Kahler, a sports marketing expert at Ohio University, says the Cavs overall lineup puts the team, and advertisers, in front of a huge audience.

“Cleveland’s very fortunate to have the star players that they have now and whoever ends up buying that patch in Cleveland is going to get more exposure today than they would have in the era of pre-LeBron,” Kahler said.

The NBA is the first of the four major sports leagues in the U.S. to place ads on jerseys. Money generated by the ads will be split among respective teams and their players.