Morning Headlines: Kasich, Trump Tied in Ohio Quinnipiac Poll

Kasich, Trump tied in Ohio Quinnipiac poll

The latest poll of likely Ohio voters from Quinnipiac University has GOP front runner Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich tied at 38 percent. Ted Cruz has 16 percent of the vote and Marco Rubio has 3 percent. In the Democratic race for president, Hillary Clinton edges Bernie Sanders 51-46 percent. A Quinnipiac poll last week showed Trump leading Kasich 38 - 32 percent in Ohio. It also showed Clinton with a much wider lead, 62 - 32 percent.

The presidential candidates are making a final push ahead of tomorrow’s Ohio primary. Kasich plans a town hall this morning in Youngstown, then he’ll be joined by Mitt Romney for town hall event at the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton at 2 p.m. Donald Trump has a 6 p.m. rally planned in Youngstown. Democrat Bernie Sanders has rallies planned in Youngstown at 11 a.m. and at Akron Civic Theatre at 1 p.m.

Absentee voting in Ohio ends today

Absentee voting for Tuesday's primary election in Ohio – both in-person and by mail – ends today. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked on or before today's date and received by March 25 will be accepted. County boards of election are open for voting today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, polls statewide open at 6:30 tomorrow morning. We have more voter information at wksu.org.



Ohio Democrats hear from Clinton, Sanders at state dinner

Ohio Democrats are getting to compare the party's top presidential contenders up close just two days ahead of the state's primary. About 3,200 people gathered for the party's annual dinner at the Columbus convention center Sunday to hear from Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Guests at the dinner included the Rev. Jesse Jackson and talk show host Jerry Springer, whose early career included a political stint in Cincinnati. Before Sanders' and Clinton's speeches Sunday, state party chair David Pepper said they've engaged in a civil, policy-focused debate in contrast to the Republicans' contentious contest. Clinton spend the weekend in the Cleveland area and Sanders has added rallies in Youngstown and Akron today.

Man arrested at Trump rally told police act was preplanned

A man arrested after trying to jump on the stage at Republican Donald Trump's campaign rally in Dayton reportedly told police he planned to grab the microphone and yell that Trump is a racist but didn't intend to hurt anyone. The Dayton Daily News reports that it has obtained a police report that says 22-year-old Thomas DiMassimo told officers that he'd given his car keys to his girlfriend at Saturday's rally anticipating that he'd be arrested. DiMassimo, of Fairborn, was charged with misdemeanor inducing panic and disorderly conduct. He was released on bail.



Ohio Statehouse to X-ray all bags, turnstiles also coming

Bags will soon have to be scanned by X-ray machines at the Ohio Statehouse's three public entrances. The Columbus Dispatch reports that use of the machines have been approved by an advisory board. The machines are expected to be installed in the next few months. Officials say security turnstiles will also be installed. People with state-issued identification cards will be able to enter the building at the public entrances. Metal detectors at the Statehouse were added in November. The advisory board revisited security procedures after the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris and determined that security should be tightened. More than 200,000 people visit the capitol annually.



Judge wants update on coins from ex-deep-sea treasure hunter

A federal judge wants an update today on the willingness of an ex-deep-sea treasure hunter to answer questions about the location of 500 gold coins recovered from an historic shipwreck. Defendant Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since mid-December when a judge found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond. The judge also said Thompson would be fined $1,000 a day until he cooperates. Thompson agreed in a plea deal last year to answer questions about the coins from the S.S. America, which sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857.

Man charged with kidnapping son in Alabama has Ohio pretrial

A man accused of taking his son from an Alabama home in 2002 and raising him in Cleveland under a new identity is expected in court weeks before his scheduled trial on charges including kidnapping and forgery. Fifty-three-year-old Bobby Hernandez pleaded not guilty in Cleveland. His attorney has sought extra pretrial meetings for plea negotiations. Prosecutors allege Hernandez took the then-5-year-old boy from his mother's home in the Birmingham area and built a life without the boy realizing he was on a national registry of missing children. The ruse fell apart last fall after discrepancies with the teenager's Social Security number arose as he began the college application process.