Pluto: Browns Need to Make Wise Choices in Upcoming NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they’re waiving quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Heisman Trophy winner has created nothing but controversy for himself since he was drafted by the team in 2014. Manziel most recently made news for an alleged fight with his former girlfriend in Dallas, Texas.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto compares the Browns picking of Manziel to putting water in a gas tank. He says it’s crucial now that the Browns make wise choices with their upcoming picks.

“Ya’ gotta’ clean the whole tank out, buy a new car, whatever. And you’re just behind. So they have to start making sure they make these first round picks count. It’s huge. It really is.”

Manziel’s waiver lasts until 4 p.m. Saturday and any team can choose to pick him up. If he’s not claimed, he becomes a free agent.