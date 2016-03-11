© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pluto: Browns Need to Make Wise Choices in Upcoming NFL Draft

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published March 11, 2016 at 3:55 PM EST
Photo of Johnny Manziel at training camp in 2014
WIKIPEDIA

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they’re waiving quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Heisman Trophy winner has created nothing but controversy for himself since he was drafted by the team in 2014. Manziel most recently made news for an alleged fight with his former girlfriend in Dallas, Texas.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto compares the Browns picking of Manziel to putting water in a gas tank. He says it’s crucial now that the Browns make wise choices with their upcoming picks.

“Ya’ gotta’ clean the whole tank out, buy a new car, whatever. And you’re just behind. So they have to start making sure they make these first round picks count. It’s huge. It really is.”

Manziel’s waiver lasts until 4 p.m. Saturday and any team can choose to pick him up. If he’s not claimed, he becomes a free agent.

Tags

NewsJohnny ManzielCleveland BrownsTerry Pluto
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz
Related Content