Cleveland Browns Release Quarterback Johnny Manziel

After a bumpy two years, the Cleveland Browns have officially cut ties with quarterback Johnny Manziel. The team made the announcement around noon today.

Manziel most recently made headlines for an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend in Texas, as well as for traveling to Las Vegas in disguise while undergoing concussion treatments.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says Manziel’s poor attitude and decisions left the Browns with no choice but to cut him.

“Your quarterback has to be the guy--not that he has to be a saint and belong in a church window--but his work ethic has to be unquestioned," Pluto said. "The players have to believe that the quarterback knows where everybody’s supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do and that they can trust him. "And you know how I was talking about trust issues with Johnny? He had huge trust issues with everybody involved. And the Browns just said, 'Enough is enough.’”

Manziel’s waiver lasts until 4 p.m. Saturday and any team can choose to pick him up. If he’s not claimed, he becomes a free agent.