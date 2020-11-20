News
Original reporting from the Perantinides and Nolan Newsroom
Although there were some hiccups with curbside voting this election season, voter advocates believe improvements can be made to make this service more accessible to Ohio voters.
The county executive says more state and local aid is needed to deal with the pandemic next year.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there is no deadline to resolve the backlog.
Corruption continues to surface, and the efforts to repeal the so-called nuclear bailout law are at a standstill.
Hospital officials from around the state of Ohio are laying out a dire situation as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in record numbers.
Morning Headlines: Ohio Tops 8,000 Cases Sunday, Data Still Incomplete; Akron Public Schools Pauses “Remote Plus” PlanAround 8,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio on Sunday and another 200 hospitalizations; Akron Public Schools is pausing plans for some students to return to the classroom as COVID-19 cases spike; Cleveland's shuttered I-X Center is getting a new use as space for Purell major GOJO Industries; and more stories.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Kristin Englund, and Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda, take your questions.
The new bins will be placed near participating businesses in the county.
Kent State's University Facilities Management has been resourceful and vigilant in its efforts to keep the coronavirus contained on campus.
Updated: 5:01 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 Local public libraries are once again reducing services as Cuyahoga County enters a stay-at-home advisory and coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks about the GOP's unwillingness to contradict President Trump, who still refuses to accept the results of the presidential election.
The law calls for a recount to be conducted by retabulating every ballot through a scanner, the same way they were originally counted in the days following the Nov. 3 election.