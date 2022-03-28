New Host Line-up and Program Schedule

Last fall, WKSU and Ideastream Public Media announced plans to join forces to expand coverage for the region. On Monday, March 28, WKSU 89.7 FM will become the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio.

Those who currently listen to WCPN 90.3 FM will be able to find their favorite news, reporters, programs and NPR coverage at WKSU 89.7 FM, as well as on 104.9 FM and the network of stations that carry WKSU including 89.1 Thompson, 89.3 Wooster, 90.7 Norwalk, 91.5 New Philadelphia, 94.7 Mansfield and 95.7 Ashland.

Longtime WKSU listeners won't have to change their dial position for high-quality news and information, but we do have some changes to announce.

The high percentage of overlapping programming between WKSU and WCPN was a major reason for combining operations, and because of that similarity, the vast majority of WKSU's NPR news and information programming remains the same. See below for the full schedule, effective March 28.

We know WKSU and WCPN's listeners have formed strong bonds with our award-winning hosts, and we’re excited to share that they will all remain on-air!

Meet your hosts, in a new line-up: