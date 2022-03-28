New Host Line-up and Program Schedule
Last fall, WKSU and Ideastream Public Media announced plans to join forces to expand coverage for the region. On Monday, March 28, WKSU 89.7 FM will become the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio.
Those who currently listen to WCPN 90.3 FM will be able to find their favorite news, reporters, programs and NPR coverage at WKSU 89.7 FM, as well as on 104.9 FM and the network of stations that carry WKSU including 89.1 Thompson, 89.3 Wooster, 90.7 Norwalk, 91.5 New Philadelphia, 94.7 Mansfield and 95.7 Ashland.
Longtime WKSU listeners won't have to change their dial position for high-quality news and information, but we do have some changes to announce.
The high percentage of overlapping programming between WKSU and WCPN was a major reason for combining operations, and because of that similarity, the vast majority of WKSU's NPR news and information programming remains the same. See below for the full schedule, effective March 28.
We know WKSU and WCPN's listeners have formed strong bonds with our award-winning hosts, and we’re excited to share that they will all remain on-air!
Meet your hosts, in a new line-up:
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s Morning Edition on Ideastream Public Media.
Before joining Ideastream in 2017, Amy was heard in the afternoons in New York City as host of NPR’s All Things Considered on WNYC, NPR’s largest affiliate. Amy is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Best Anchor/Local Radio Gracie Award in 2020 from the Alliance for Women in Media and a 2003 Investigative Reporters and Editors prize for radio.
Hear Amy Eddings host Morning Edition, weekdays from 5 to 9 AM.
Rick Jackson
Rick is a Senior Host and Producer at Ideastream Public Media, the host of The Sound of Ideas, and the Host of NewsDepth on WVIZ.
He has been honored by the NATAS with 6 regional Emmy Awards, 31 Emmy nominations, and awards from the SPJ, AP, Communicator Awards, and Women in Communications, among others.
Rick has spent nearly half his 44 years in the business at Ideastream Public Media, coming here in 2003, and working continuously at WCPN, WVIZ, and now, WKSU.
Hear Rick Jackson, Monday - Thursday from 9 to 10 AM on The Sound of Ideas.
Jeff St. Clair
Jeff St.Clair is a former chemist turned radio host. In his two decades at WKSU he has hosted classical and folk music, coordinated fundraising, hosted Morning Edition, and for the past eight years hosted All Things Considered. He’s also produced hundreds of stories on science and research as part of Exploradio.
Hear Jeff St. Clair weekdays from noon to 4 PM.
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
Amanda has been honored by the Radio-Television Digital News Association with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting for her story about painkiller addiction in college sports. She’s also been recognized as Best Anchor by Associated Press of Ohio and has won awards from the Press Club of Cleveland, Ohio Professional Writers and the National Federation of Press Women.
Hear Amanda Rabinowitz host "All Things Considered," weekdays from 4 to 6 PM.
Mike McIntyre
Mike became Ideastream Public Media’s executive editor in June of 2020 after ten years as host/producer of The Sound of Ideas on WCPN.
Mike began his journalism career in newspapers, working in Elyria, Toledo and Lorain before joining The Plain Dealer in Cleveland in 1990. He worked as a reporter and metro columnist for the paper and, later, Cleveland.com for 30 years and was honored with an induction by the Press Club of Cleveland into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame in 2016.
Hear Mike host the Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable, Fridays at 9 AM.
Glenn Forbes
Glenn has worked in radio newsrooms in Ashtabula, Toledo, Newark, OH and Cleveland. He’s also held several different roles at WOIO Cleveland 19, including general assignment reporter and sports anchor.
Glenn has been with Ideastream Public Media since 2018 and has hosted Morning Edition, The Sound of Ideas and All Things Considered.
Glenn will be the backup host for all WKSU 89.7 FM broadcasts.
WKSU Program Schedule, effective March 28, 2022:
Enjoy Folk Alley’s flagship 24-7 hosted music stream with its deep and wide eclectic mix of contemporary singer/songwriters, classic folk, roots, Americana, bluegrass & old-time, progressive string bands, acoustic blues, Celtic, and other international sounds.
In addition to tuning in at 89.7 FM or 104.9 FM for news and information, listeners can:
- Tell Alexa, Siri or their preferred smart speaker to “Play WKSU,” or “Play WCLV” for timeless classical music.
- Go to wksu.org to stream from their computer or mobile phone.
- Download the Ideastream Public Media App - coming March 28.
- Visit wksu.org/how-to-listen-to-wksu for more options for accessing all Ideastream Public Media programming, including WKSU news and information.
If you have more questions about the partnership between WKSU and Ideastream Public Media, please see the FAQ published at ideastream.org/together.
If you still have a question, please contact us at comments@ideastream.org, or by calling 216-916-6100.