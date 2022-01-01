Meet the Hosts of WKSU

Amy was born and raised in Brunswick, Ohio. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University and New York University. Amy lives in Fairview Park with her cat, Tidbit.

Before joining Ideastream in 2017, Amy was heard in the afternoons in New York City as host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” on WNYC, NPR’s largest affiliate. She also worked as a reporter at WNYC, and developed a special focus on garbage and recycling. Amy is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Best Anchor/Local Radio Gracie Award in 2020 from the Alliance for Women in Media and a 2003 Investigative Reporters and Editors prize for radio.