Meet the Hosts of WKSU
On Monday, March 28, WKSU 89.7 FM will become the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio.
When news hit that WCPN and WKSU were joining forces, many wondered what would happen to the hosts? We’re excited to share that they will all remain on-air!
Meet your hosts, in a new line-up:
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Ideastream Public Media.
Before joining Ideastream in 2017, Amy was heard in the afternoons in New York City as host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” on WNYC, NPR’s largest affiliate. She also worked as a reporter at WNYC, and developed a special focus on garbage and recycling. Amy is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Best Anchor/Local Radio Gracie Award in 2020 from the Alliance for Women in Media and a 2003 Investigative Reporters and Editors prize for radio.
Amy was born and raised in Brunswick, Ohio. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University and New York University. Amy lives in Fairview Park with her cat, Tidbit.
Hear Amy Eddings host "Morning Edition," weekdays from 5 - 9 AM.
Rick Jackson
Rick is a Senior Host and Producer at Ideastream Public Media, the host of The Sound of Ideas, and the Host of NewsDepth on WVIZ.
He has been honored by the NATAS with 6 regional Emmy Awards, 31 Emmy nominations, and awards from the SPJ, AP, Communicator Awards, and Women in Communications, among others.
In Cleveland for 25+ years now, Rick is a Pittsburgh native who had a lot of family living in Northeast Ohio during his formative years, and spent time in the area.
Rick is a graduate of Bethany College in West Virginia, and worked at local television stations in Wheeling, WV, Memphis, TN, Charlotte, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. Working in Ohio twice, he spent several years at Cleveland’s WKYC in the mid 80’s, and WOIO in the early 2000’s. He spent time early in his career as a news anchor at WKEE Radio in Huntington, WV, and later at WPEG Radio in Charlotte, simultaneously serving as the 6:00 & 11:00 PM television anchor for the NBC affiliate.
For four years in the 1990’s, Rick was the overnight anchor in New York City for the worldwide CBS News program Up To The Minute, interviewing international newsmakers, world leaders, authors, athletes, entertainers, and politicians, conducting more than 3,000 long form interviews.
But it’s been Ideastream Public Media where he spent nearly half his 44 years in the business, coming here in 2003, and working continuously at WCPN, WVIZ, and now, WKSU.
Hear Rick Jackson, Monday - Thursday from 9 to 10 AM on The Sound of Ideas.
Jeff St. Clair
Jeff St.Clair is a former chemist turned radio host. In his two decades at WKSU he has hosted classical and folk music, coordinated fundraising, hosted "Morning Edition," and for the past eight years hosted "All Things Considered." He’s also produced hundreds of stories on science and research as part of Exploradio.
Hear Jeff St. Clair weekdays from noon - 4 PM.
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
Amanda has been honored by the Radio-Television Digital News Association with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting for her story about painkiller addiction in college sports. She’s also been recognized as “best anchor” by Associated Press of Ohio and has won awards from the Press Club of Cleveland, Ohio Professional Writers and the National Federation of Press Women.
Amanda got her master’s degree from The University of Akron.
She teaches at Kent State University’s School of Media and Journalism and is the advisor for Kent State’s college radio station, Black Squirrel Radio.
Hear Amanda Rabinowitz host "All Things Considered," weekdays from 4 - 6 PM.
Find the full programming schedule from Ideastream Public Media on WKSU 89.7 FM, including the HD lineup, here.