Listen. Engage. Vote 2022: Polls are open

Time to vote, Ohio! Polls are open. On the ballot today are two statewide constitutional issues, six statewide offices, including governor, and five seats on the state board of education. There are three state supreme court races, including chief justice, and all 15 congressional seats, the entire Ohio House of Representatives and half of the Ohio Senate is up for grabs.

And, of course, there are also plenty of local races, issues and school levies, including the race for Cuyahoga County executive and Akron's Issue 10.