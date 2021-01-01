Learning Curve Community Tour

The first event is Tuesday, May 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will cover what we have learned from reporting on K-12 public education so far. Learning Curve reporters will share their process, findings and experiences. Complete form below to register for the first event. Registration for the first event will close on May 9.

The second event is Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will look at lost learning and catching up: from student, teacher and parent perspectives. Topics will include: What was your or your student's experience? What is needed to move forward successfully and catch up? What will the challenges be going into the 2021/2022 school year? How can we solve them? Registration will open at a later date for this event.

The third event is Wednesday, June 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will focus on how Ohio makes public education better for all and focus on solutions. We will look at the broad infrastructure of the public education system and ask what's not working and what are the solutions? What is working and how can we build on it? What are some positive learnings of the pandemic that can be carried forward? Registration will open at a later date for this event.