Learning Curve

WKSU is examining K-12 public education in Ohio – first to assess the state of funding, opportunity gaps, inequity, the role of public schools in child welfare and common core/curriculum structure, before the COVID-19 crisis.

Finally, we will explore what’s next for public education and how educators, researchers, advocates and government officials are looking to use this period of crisis as an opportunity to improve public education for the future.

Our goal is to find the thought leaders who are looking toward an improved future-state for public education in Ohio – through using the pandemic as an opportunity to make changes.