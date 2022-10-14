Law & Justice

-
The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against a lower court’s decision to bar probate judges from allowing transgender individuals to request gender corrections to their birth certificates.
The federal judge overseeing police reforms under a federal consent decree with Cleveland, Solomon Oliver, said "while the city has made substantial progress, it has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time."
The decision comes as county council was on the verge of approving the $20 million purchase of a site for the jail and the extension of a sales tax to pay for it.
The gunshot detection technology will cover a 13-square-mile area of the city, encompassing about one-third of city residents.
If approved, the city would spend $2.8 million to expand Shotspotter to cover 13 square miles of the city.
A review of nine videos from Cleveland police shows instances where stops and searches were conducted based solely on alerts from the city's gunshot detection system.
Phillips was sentenced to 92 years in prison and Sutton to 46 years following their conviction in the original trial in 2007, based largely on the testimony of two Cleveland police officers.
The two sides are far apart on whether the city is making sufficient progress in addressing issues involving the excessive use of force by Cleveland police. It's ultimately up to a federal judge to decide when the city has met the terms of the consent decree.
The testimony of two police officers who testified in the original trial in 2007, Daniel Lentz and Michael Keane, has been called into question by two other Cleveland officers.