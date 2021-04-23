3 Images
Kennedy Stonum
Marilyn Shea-Stonum (right) took her granddaughter Kennedy Stonum on a road trip to visit colleges in California in July 2021 during happier times. Kennedy passed away on Feb. 11, 2022 from severe complications of COVID-19. (Marilyn Shea-Stonum)
Marilyn Shea-Stonum holds up a photo album in her living room in Bratenahl on Feb. 15, 2022. Behind her on the bookshelf is a picture of her and her husband Gary with their granddaughter Kennedy when she was a newborn. Kennedy passed away at age 17 due to COVID-19. (Anna Huntsman)
Marilyn Shea-Stonum (right) holds up a photo album containing pictures of her granddaughter, Kennedy, while her husband Gary looks at pictures on his phone. (Anna Huntsman)
