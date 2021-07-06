WKSU 89.7 presents Justice Matters, an examination of Ohio’s criminal enforcement system, its challenges and opportunities for reform.

Justice Matters will highlight the challenges within the system and bring awareness to potential solutions that are being implemented here and elsewhere. A key project objective is to uncover issues of racial injustice and inequity.

The series runs through the Summer of 2021.

Have a comment, suggestion or question? Email us at justicematters@wksu.org.

