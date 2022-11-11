Inside the Bricks
“Inside the Bricks” tells in-depth stories of people in the places they live and work, and in their own words.
In the second season — “Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood” — reporter and storyteller Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse – or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.
Exploring ways to keep Cleveland residents from being displaced by gentrification.
Season 2: My Changing Neighborhood
Woodhill Homes is one of the oldest public housing developments in Cleveland and the nation. In 2018, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority began a two-year effort to reimagine Woodhill and the neighborhood around it. ideastream is telling the stories of the neighborhood and its people — past, present and future.