Inside the Bricks
Hosted by Justin Glanville

“Inside the Bricks” tells in-depth stories of people in the places they live and work, and in their own words.

In the second season — “Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood” — reporter and storyteller Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse – or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.

Brian Stefan-Szittai outside his house in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood.
Episode 7: The land held by trust
Exploring ways to keep Cleveland residents from being displaced by gentrification.
Season 2: My Changing Neighborhood
Season 1: Woodhill Homes
Woodhill Homes is one of the oldest public housing developments in Cleveland and the nation. In 2018, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority began a two-year effort to reimagine Woodhill and the neighborhood around it. ideastream is telling the stories of the neighborhood and its people — past, present and future.
Justin Glanville
Justin Glanville tells stories of Northeast Ohio’s people and also helps them tell their own stories through Ideastream Public Media’s the “Sound of Us” initiative.
