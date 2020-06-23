Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality

-
The cloud of COVID-19 is especially heavy for expectant parents. As part of our Informed Communities Series on Infant Mortality, WKSU brings you insights…
-
With COVID-19 straining public health care, Stark County is taking a practical approach to help families vulnerable to infant mortality. The THRIVE…
-
COVID-19 disproportionately impacts black families, causing a wide range of concerns among people already facing racial unrest, bias in health care, and…
-
Greater Akron’s Full Term First Birthday is encouraging black pregnant women to be especially vigilant to avoid contracting COVID-19.Very little is known…
-
If you are grieving from the loss of an infant or pregnancy, you are not alone. There is hope and help in Northeast Ohio, particularly for…
-
Tenant advocates have warned that the nation faces a wave of evictions, now that the CARES act and moratoriums against evictions have ended. One…
-
Infant mortality experts in Northeast Ohio are urging black families to become empowered about their healthcare, especially during pregnancy. As part of…
-
A mom who understands the pain of losing an infant shares her grief to help families in Cuyahoga County, where black babies are nearly four times less…
-
Health experts are encouraging Summit County parents to follow safe sleep guidelines after a large increase in the number of sleep-related, infant…
-
As moratoriums on evictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic expire and evictions kick back in, people who rent are facing a whole new set of…