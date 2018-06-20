How to Listen to WKSU

You can listen to WKSU content many ways - from a traditional radio to new media streaming. Here is information for finding your best method:

Terrestrial Radio: WKSU is broadcast over five towers and two low-power signals throughout Northeast Ohio. The signal can be heard in 22 Ohio counties and parts of Western Pennsylvania over:

89.7 WKSU Kent/Akron

89.3 WKRW Wooster

91.5 WKRJ New Philadelphia

89.1 WKSV Thompson

90.7 WNRK Norwalk

95.7 W239AZ Ashland

94.7 W234CX Mansfield

Online Listening: WKSU offers four distinct audio streams from WKSU.org: general on-air programming, Folk Alley, all-day classical music and 24-hour news and information.

Special seasonal streams, winter holiday music for example, are also available online, along with reports from WKSU News. All can be accessed at any time by clicking the arrow in the right corner of the website page banner.

Mobile Apps: Smart phone and tablet users can stream all WKSU content - audio streams, special programming and news stories - from mobile apps for iPhones and Android devices.

WKSU and Folk Alley mobile apps can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Smart Speakers: WKSU audio streams can be played by voice-command smart speakers, such as Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, Google Home and Google Home Mini, and Sonos One with Alexa.

The audio streams are available through TuneIn. WKSU also has an Amazon Alexa skill to add WKSU's morning newscast to your Flashbriefing.

HD Radio: Special digitally enabled HD Radios allow you to hear all four WKSU audio streams. Unlike Smart Speakers or Mobile Apps, HD Radio broadcasts do not require an Internet connection.

Although available to a slightly smaller footprint than WKSU's terrestrial coverage, HD Radio signals are broadcast from all five towers and reaches most listeners in WKSU's coverage area.

