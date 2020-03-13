2020 OEIJ Awards- Best Radio Newscast in Ohio in a Major Market: WKSU News

WKSU News is dedicated to connecting its audience in Northeast Ohio with the news and information it needs to be well-informed. This includes the local newscasts the news team produces that are part of NPR's national programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Monday through Friday, hosts Amanda Rabinowitz and Jeff St. Clair, WKSU's reporters, producers and editors look to identify and cover the significant stories affecting the region and do so in a way that clearly conveys the relevance to them. The two newscast included in this entry are from the morning and afternoon of July 13th and illustrate the thoughtful decisions that are made on a daily basis throughout the year, giving listeners the headlines that get them up to speed on what they need to know.