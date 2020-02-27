2020 PMJA Awards - Newscast: WKSU News, October 11, 2019

Amanda Rabinowitz is the morning news host and anchor for WKSU. Her responsibilities include assessing the new stories and information that have developed overnight and their appropriateness for WKSU's audience, determining the relative importance of each story, writing the story in a broadcast style that matches her voice, balancing those stories with those reported by our own reporters, producers and our media partners, and structuring each newscast to best serve WKSU's listeners.

This newscast from the October 11th contest day is representative of the excellent work Amanda does day after day, connecting to our listeners and giving them news that's relevant to their daily lives.