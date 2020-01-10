APME 2019: Best Newscast - Jeff St.Clair

Jeff St. Clair is the local host for NPR's All Things Considered on WKSU. His responsibilities include writing and presenting a local newscast every half hour connecting WKSU's audience with the important stories that have developed over the course of the day. On July 22, 2019, that top story was the long-anticipated announcement the Amazon would build a fulfillment center on the site of dead mall in Akron, providing a significant number of new, high-paying jobs. This newscast also included stories on the contentious battle in Ohio's statehouse to come up with a bill to bailout the state's struggling coal and nuclear plants and a profile of a new facility in Medina to better protect the area's vulnerable children.