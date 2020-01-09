APME 2019: Best Reporter - Kabir Bhatia

In 2019, Kabir Bhatia coverage exemplified how WKSU strives to cover its 22-county broadcast area in Northeast Ohio in terms of stories that both connect with our audience over a wide range of topics from the serious to the unusual. The stories were tackled in both spots and longer in-depth stories. They included Congressman Tim Ryan's announcement he would run for president, the desire to redevelop a former industrial site in Cleveland along the Cuyhoga River and the concerns connected with long-standing radioactive contamination of that site, coverage of the commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River catching fire and more offbeat stories like whatever happened to the Blue Hole of Castalia.