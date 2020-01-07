APME 2019: Best Reporter - Jeff St. Clair

In addition to his duties as WKSU’s local All Things Considered host, Jeff St. Clair, is also the creator of and reporter for WKSU’s ongoing series, Exploradio, our regular look at science and innovation in Northeast Ohio.

Excerpts from the five stories included in this entry demonstrate both the range of topics that Jeff covers and show his ability to take complex subjects and make them accessible without dumbing them down.

Here’s what’s included in the entry:

On the Hunt for a Mysterious Tree Killer

The story tracks the spread of a new disease attacking beech trees that first appeared in Northeast Ohio and has now spread across parts of Canada and the eastern U.S.

Training a New Generation of Cyber Warriors

A look at local efforts to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber threats.

Bald Eagles Learn to Live in Ohio’s Industrial Heartland

A look at the resurgence of the once threatened bald eagle in the formerly flammable Cuyahoga River.

New APA Guidelines Stir Debate Over What It Means To Be a Man in America

As the #MeToo Movement, toxic masculinity, and the culture wars converged in 2019, the American Psychological Association launched new guidelines for therapists on what constitutes ‘normal’ masculinity.

Microplastics Are Everywhere, Including the Water We Drink

Researcher Sherri Mason was the first to find microplastics in Lake Erie, which led to the banning of microbeads in consumer products. She’s now finding that we are continually consuming plastic fragments in drinking water, with unknown consequences.