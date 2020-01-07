APME 2019: Best Anchor/News Host - Amanda Rabinowitz

Amanda Rabinowitz is WKSU's local host for NPR's Morning Edition. Her responsibilities include writing and presenting newscasts from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the top and bottom of each hour, Monday through Friday. At other times throughout the hour, she engages and connects with WKSU's audience, weaving in additional news, weather and other helpful information for the station's 22-county broadcast area (including Akron, Cleveland and Canton.) She also produces two regular features for Morning Edition: The View From Pluto - a weekly conversation with Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto and Shuffle - WKSU's regular spin through Northeast Ohio's music scene.