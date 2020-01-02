APME 2019: Best Continuing Coverage - Social Justice for Immigrants

When it comes to opportunity, the bar is not set at the same height for everyone. Race, gender and identity can play a big role in allowing some to leap ahead while holding others back. WKSU is committed to examining both the obstacles and barriers that exist as well as the solutions that are available in Northeast Ohio. Our goal is to focus attention on issues that affect individuals, neighborhoods and communities who lack a voice.

Each month, reporter M.L. Schultze digs deeply into stories which help us to give you a better understanding of serious social issues and the greater impacts they have. This year, she spent several months focusing on the challenges immigrants and the immigrant community face in the current political climate.