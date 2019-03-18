2019 SPJ Awards Best of Show - Reporter

M.L. Schultze was born to be a journalist. She has the proverbial “nose for news,” a sincere interest in people and the way we live our lives in NE Ohio coupled with a desire to share these stories with the community. Her reporting skills are inquisitive, professional and outstanding, adding in-depth, developed writing to the strong bones of her storytelling.

Examples in the submission include her capture of personal accounts of a local homeless tent community, a story on a new retail training effort by ebay, an introduction to the first Bhutanese police officer in Akron (an extension of her years-long coverage of this immigrant population), a report for NPR about the conversation surrounding gun control during the Ohio gubernatorial election, a profile on efforts to clean up Summit Lake (once a recreational destination), and a piece on Akron’s attempt to become more bike friendly.