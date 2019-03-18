2019 SPJ Awards - Best of Show - Newscast

Jeff St. Clair’s All Things Considered newscast from Aug. 30 includes a mix of stories broadcast at the end of the work day. St. Clair produces his newscasts with assistance from the WKSU newsroom, giving him access to audio from events such as Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s State of the County Address and reporter Mark Arehart’s impressions from the launch of Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three. St. Clair also updates the audience on changes to First Energy’s power production. Weekday newscasts are created by St. Clair and his team as close as possible to air time to allow for the most-timely developing news to be featured.

On Mondays through Fridays, St. Clair creates newscasts that must meet strict time limitations for insertion into NPR’s landmark evening drive-time news magazine, while skillfully presenting a variety of local news that matches the tone and quality of the national news program. He offers newscasts that are news-rich and informative and gives listeners reliable and useful content.