2019 SPJ Awards - Best of Show - Best News Operation

WKSU News is a team of dedicated professionals who excel at reporting and understand their responsibility to keeping listeners in Northeast Ohio engaged and informed. The station serves a quarter of Ohio over five towers and two smaller transmitters – 22 counties reaching an area including Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Wooster, Youngstown and Kent – big cities and small towns, urban manufacturing centers and rural farm country. Newsroom reporters, along with student interns from Kent State University, work hard to connect listeners to developing news and the personal stories that bring the people of Northeast Ohio together.

The submission begins with a representational morning newscast. Other stories include: a report on Amer Adi, a Youngstown businessman dealing with a deportation order, from M.L. Schultze; Amanda Rabinowitz and sports columnist Terry Pluto and their weekly sports discussion (this time, a conversation about Cavs star Kevin Love’s admission of a panic attack); Jeff St. Clair’s report on blockchain technology for his innovation series, Exploradio; a sound-rich State of the Arts feature that drops Mark Arehart from the top of Cedar Point’s new Steel Vengeance roller coaster; Schultze covering a new eBay “bricks and mortar” initiative in Akron and Warren; a look at an effort that brings together veterans and songwriters to add music to their stories from Rabinowitz’s weekly Shuffle music series; a profile of the revival of formerly environmentally damaged Summit Lake from Schultze; and the final report from WKSU’s Navigating the Path to Mental Health, a personal account from student intern Cameron Gorman about involuntary commitment.