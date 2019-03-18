2019 SPJ Awards - Best of Show - Anchor

On Mondays through Fridays, Rabinowitz is up before dawn to prepare WKSU’s broadcasts of NPR’s Morning Edition - including incorporating local news reports, newscasts and features seamlessly into national programming. Anything mixed into the NPR news magazine must match its tone, quality and flow. Rabinowitz produces her own program with help from a student assistant. She uses station-produced audio with developing backgroud to offer a newscast that is news-rich and informative and gives listeners reliable and useful content to start their day.

The submission includes Rabinowitz’s newscast updates the day after the November election, a discussion with sports commentator Terry Pluto about LeBron James’ newly announced move to LA., her weekly Shuffle music feature with Mourning [A] BLKstar, and an interview with Indians GM Carter Hawkins centered on the future of a changing team line-up.