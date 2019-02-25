2019 OEIJ - General Excellence - Newscast

Gun violence launches Amanda Rabinowitz’s Morning Edition newscast from February 22, soon after the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, with a report on a death after a local school shooting and high school protests in response to Parkland. Other stories covered by Rabinowitz in her professional and timely morning report include an update on an election challenge, news on a university/high school collaboration, a story on the Akron Public Schools superintendent’s future plans, and the current weather. Rabinowitz produces her own program with help from a student assistant and reporting from the WKSU news staff.

Jeff St. Clair’s All Things Considered newscast from Aug. 30 includes a mix of stories broadcast at the end of the work day. St. Clair produces his newscasts with assistance from the WKSU newsroom, giving him access to audio from events such as Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s State of the County Address and reporter Mark Arehart’s impressions from the launch of Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three. St. Clair also updates the audience on changes to First Energy’s power production. Weekday newscasts are created by St. Clair and his team as close as possible to air time to allow for the most-timely developing news to be featured.