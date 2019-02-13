2019 PRNDI Awards - Newscast

Gun violence launches Amanda Rabinowitz’s newscast from February 22, soon after the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, with a report on a death after a local school shooting and high school protests in response to Parkland. Other stories covered by Rabinowitz in her professional and timely morning report include an update on an election challenge, news on a university/high school collaboration, a story on the Akron Public Schools superintendent’s future plans, and the current weather.

On Mondays through Fridays, Rabinowitz is up before dawn to prepare local newscasts for WKSU’s broadcasts of NPR’s Morning Edition. The newscasts must meet strict time limitations and they must match the tone and quality of the national news program. Rabinowitz produces her own program with help from a student assistant. She uses station-produced audio with developing backgroud to offer a newscast that is news-rich and informative and gives listeners reliable and useful content to start their day.