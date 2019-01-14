2018 Murrow Awards - Continuing Coverage

U.S. immigration issues came to NE Ohio when popular Youngstown businessman Amer Adi – who had support from the community and Congressman Tim Ryan – was arrested and ordered out of the country after three decades raising a family in the city. M.L. Schultze followed the case as Adi’s situation changed day-to-day, sometimes hour-by-hour as even a U.S. House bill couldn’t stop Adi from being ejected from U.S. soil.

After fighting accusations for years that his first marriage was a green card sham, Adi agreed to extradition with his wife of 29 years, selling his home and businesses. Schultze reported as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials made contradicting statements, asking Adi to a routine check-in where he was suddenly arrested and sent to jail. Adi reacted with a hunger strike to bring attention to his situation. Listeners heard from Adi’s family and community members who expressed outrage as they joined together to protest before Adi was allowed to leave with his wife for Jordan, leaving behind their children and a life they built in his adopted homeland.