2018 APME- Best Newscast: Amanda Rabinowitz

Best Newscast - Amanda Rabinowitz. February 22, 2018, 8am.

Gun violence launches Amanda Rabinowitz’s newscast from February 22, soon after the Parkland shooting, with a report on a local school shooting and high school protests. Other stories covered by Rabinowitz in her professional and timely morning report include an update on an election challenge, news on a university/high school collaboration, and the current weather.

On Mondays through Fridays, Rabinowitz is up before dawn to prepare newscasts that listeners count on to start their day. She uses station-produced audio with developing information to offer a newscast that is news-rich and informative.