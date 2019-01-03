2018 APME - Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

WKSU’s 360 degree coverage of Election Night 2018 included field reporting from WKSU and statewide news partners, updates on key Congressional battles and Ohio state races and Issue 1, along with in-studio commentary from political experts, which was woven into national reporting from NPR. Often, non-Presidential election years don’t draw as much attention, despite the long-lasting effects changes to Governor and Congress make, locally and nationally. This year, the discussion also reached to gender in politics and the act of voting.

Along with the on-air effort, the public was invited to experience the events first-hand at a station party. WKSU’s on-air studio has picture windows into the next door meeting room, allowing guests to watch the on-air action. Listeners at home could connect through Facebook Live interviews with the political experts.