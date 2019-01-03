© 2020 WKSU
Honors

2018 APME - Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published January 3, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST

WKSU’s 360 degree coverage of Election Night 2018 included field reporting from WKSU and statewide news partners, updates on key Congressional battles and Ohio state races and Issue 1, along with in-studio commentary from political experts, which was woven into national reporting from NPR. Often, non-Presidential election years don’t draw as much attention, despite the long-lasting effects changes to Governor and Congress make, locally and nationally. This year, the discussion also reached to gender in politics and the act of voting.

Along with the on-air effort, the public was invited to experience the events first-hand at a station party. WKSU’s on-air studio has picture windows into the next door meeting room, allowing guests to watch the on-air action. Listeners at home could connect through Facebook Live interviews with the political experts. 

Honors2018 APME Awards
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
