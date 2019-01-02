2018 APME - Best Series

Beginning in late May, WKSU News presented Navigating the Path to Mental Health, a six-part series that examined access and availability issues surrounding mental health care in NE Ohio. Reports aired Tuesday mornings through July and were accompanied by additional information and resources online and a free community forum in late June.

Topics covered by the WKSU news staff included stigma attached to mental illness, mental health “deserts,” the path to finding the right help, obstacles to access and training and awareness for first responders. The series concluded with a personal piece by a Kent State student newsroom intern about her experience with involuntary commitment.