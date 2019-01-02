2018 APME - Best Reporter

M.L. Schultze was born to be a journalist. She has the proverbial “nose for news,” a sincere interest in people and the way we live our lives in NE Ohio coupled with a desire to share these stories with the public and her professional and outstanding reporting skills.

Examples in the submission include personal accounts of a local homeless tent community, a story on a new retail effort by Ebay, an introduction to the first Bhutanese police officer in Akron, a report for NPR about the conversation surrounding gun control during the Ohio gubernatorial election, a profile on efforts to clean up Summit Lake, and a piece on Akron’s attempt to become more bike friendly.