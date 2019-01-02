2018 APME - Best Newscast: Jeff St. Clair

Best Newscast, Jeff St. Clair, August 30, 2018

Jeff St. Clair's All Things Considered newscast from Aug. 30 includes a mix of stories intended to keep WKSU listeners better informed at the end of the work day. St. Clair produces his newscasts with assistance from the WKSU newsroom, giving him access to audio from events such as Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro's State of the County Address and reporter Mark Arehart’s impressions from the launch of Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three.

St. Clair also updates the audience on changes to First Energy's power production. Weekday newscasts are created by St. Clair and his team as close as possible to air time to allow for the most-timely developing news to be featured.