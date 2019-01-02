2018 APME - Best Feature Reporting: State of the Arts

Arts and culture are important to WKSU listeners and the NE Ohio community. The region is home to a wealth of music, theatre, cinema, and art organizations - and also people who care about the skills and effort that it takes to craft something unique.

Mark Arehart’s regular series, State of the Arts, challenges the definition of “art” with stories that touch on expected topics and subjects that are more ambitious, including contemplating the future of the timepiece at a watch and clock convention, seeing a young theatre company tackle the opioid epidemic and experiencing the family-like atmosphere at historic Bob’s Hamburg.

