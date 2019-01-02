© 2020 WKSU
2018 APME - Best Feature Reporting: State of the Arts

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published January 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM EST

Arts and culture are important to WKSU listeners and the NE Ohio community. The region is home to a wealth of music, theatre, cinema, and art organizations - and also people who care about the skills and effort that it takes to craft something unique.

Mark Arehart’s regular series, State of the Arts, challenges the definition of “art” with stories that touch on expected topics and subjects that are more ambitious, including contemplating the future of the timepiece at a watch and clock convention, seeing a young theatre company tackle the opioid epidemic and experiencing the family-like atmosphere at historic Bob’s Hamburg.    

http://www.wksu.org/post/state-arts-time-running-out-vintage-watch-and-clock-collecting

http://www.wksu.org/post/state-arts-opioid-crisis-seen-kitchen-table

http://www.wksu.org/post/state-arts-restaurants-come-and-go-bobs-hamburg-stays-same

Honors2018 APME Awards
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
