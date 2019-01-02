2018 APME - Best Continuing Coverage

U.S. immigration issues came to NE Ohio when popular Youngstown businessman Amer Adi – who had support from the community and Congressman Tim Ryan – was arrested after three decades raising a family in the city. M.L. Schultze followed the case as Adi’s situation changed day-to-day. After fighting accusations that his first marriage was a green card sham, Adi agreed to extradition with his wife of 29 years, selling his home and businesses.

Schultze reported as ICE made contradicting statements, suddenly sending Adi to jail, where he entered into a hunger strike. Listeners heard from Adi’s family and community members who joined together to protest before Adi was allowed to leave for Jordan.