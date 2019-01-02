2018 APME - Best Anchor/News Host

WKSU Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz brings all of her talents to on-air five days a week. She accepts her pre-dawn assignment, knowing that thousands of listeners rely on her to launch their day. As lead producer, Rabinowitz must carefully and seamlessly integrate WKSU and statewide reports with her local newscasts into NPR’s national feed.

The submission includes examples of Rabinowitz’s weekly features on sports and music and offers coverage of the November elections, a breaking news interview with columnist Terry Pluto about LeBron James’ move to the Lakers, a Shuffle entry with Mourning [A] BLKstar, and more.