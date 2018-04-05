2018 Ohio SPJ Awards - Newscast

The WKSU Morning Edition newscast from May 22, 2017, is an excellent representation of the fine work produced by WKSU News on a daily basis. Host and producer Amanda Rabinowitz deftly moves between topics, giving the same attention to stories on sports, politics, business and of community interest.



Working with strict time limitations, she includes a news brief on a food truck festival from reporter Kabir Bhatia, as well as reports on a stadium referendum in Cleveland and audio from Congressman Tim Ryan on a bill he’s presenting. She also mixes in response from LeBron James following a disappointing playoff loss. Rabinowitz is skilled at building newscasts for a listening audience that stretches from Cleveland to Akron and Canton. She understands the need for weather information and that area listeners are more sports-mad than many public radio fans. Her newscasts inform and enlighten listeners as they head out for their workdays.