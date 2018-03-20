2018 SPJ Awards: Best News Operation

The WKSU news staff is made up of individuals who are successful working on their own and become more powerful when joining together on team efforts. Each reporter knows and expands on his or her strengths, while also being excited to approach new topics that can widen the world for WKSU listeners. Staff journalists also contribute by seamlessly moving between general news coverage and creating sound-rich long-form features. Living in communities throughout WKSU's 22-county broadcast area, reporters understand the Northeast Ohio region - the outstanding issues, politics and the listeners who rely on the newsroom.

The submission compilation includes: an excerpt from the news series "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis" [Jeff St. Clair], feature reporting on layoffs at the Lordstown GM plant [M.L. Schultze], a story from the news series "Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines" [Mark Arehart], an example of weekly sports commentary from "The View from Pluto" [Terry Pluto and Amanda Rabinowitz], reporting on the immigration debate seen through the eyes of a frightened mother [M.L. Schultze], a sound-rich feature on a local fundraising event [Kabir Bhatia], clever and attention-catching coverage of NASA innovation from the "Exploradio" ongoing series [Jeff St. Clair], the human side of Northeast Ohio's opioid crisis [Amanda Rabinowitz], a clip from a half-hour documentary about Akron's expansive community of refugees from Bhutan and Nepal [M.L. Schultze], a look at Canton's shrinking Jewish community [Tim Rudell], music-centered storytelling from the ongoing "Shuffle" series [Amanda Rabinowitz], a political roadtrip through Ohio's meandering 4th Congressional District [M.L. Schultze], and an interview with author David Giffels in his home workshop [Andrew Meyer].