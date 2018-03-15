2018 Ohio SPJ Awards-Best Reporter: M.L. Schultze

If there’s one thing reporter/producer M.L. Schultze loves, it’s sharing the stories of Northeast Ohio – with local listeners and the world beyond. A veteran journalist, Schultze has a true talent of finding universal and personal connections and translating them into audio reports that paint portraits of the people and places that define the region encompassing Cleveland, Akron and Canton.

Her submitted composite begins with news from Lordstown, Ohio, as the GM factory making the Chevy Cruze sees the loss of a shift - and 1,200 jobs. In 2017, Schultze’s coverage of immigrant issues included her ongoing focus on the Bhutanese/Napali community in Akron, as well as a mother living a fear of being deported and separated from her disabled son. Schultze made important contributions to WKSU’s ongoing reporting on the Opioid crisis and the station’s year-end series on Gerrymandering in Ohio. When Ralph Regula died at 92, Schultze used her deep knowledge of Canton and Stark County to create a personal profile of the long-time congressman. What stands out above all with Schultze’s reporting is her attention to detail and her respect of the people and communities she covers.