2018 Ohio SPJ Awards - Best Anchor

Amanda Rabinowitz has been a standout news host since she added anchoring early morning and drive-time news to her reporter duties. She is a listener favorite for her talent and reliability and obvious interest in events and people in Northeast Ohio. Despite the quick turn-around to produce her Monday to Friday program, Amanda presents a professional news program that provides vital information and interesting storytelling to thousands of listeners across 22 counties.



Rabinowitz's daily duties include seamlessly working WKSU news stories and features into NPR’s national "Morning Edition" program - going live for four hours beginning at 5 AM. Amanda is also responsible for WKSU morning newscasts and announcing breaking and developing local and regional news, weather and sports. Her work does not stop at the anchor chair - she also creates the weekly, feature-length "Shuffle" segment covering a variety of local music and produces a Wednesday sports interview with Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto.